Olyseum Market Capitalization Reaches $16.50 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $16.50 million and $87,692.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.