Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,172 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

