Omnitude Achieves Market Capitalization of $580,592.82 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $580,592.82 and $352,497.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00132922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

