ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $49.40 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

