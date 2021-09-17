ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ONTF opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.48 million and a PE ratio of 15.98. ON24 has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $220,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

