Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oncology Pharma stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

