Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 87,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 258,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.