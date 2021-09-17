One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Down 50.6% in August

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 2.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 90.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 677,235 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OEPW remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.