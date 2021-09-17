OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is Bayview Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bayview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,455 shares during the period. OneMain comprises approximately 20.7% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of OneMain worth $76,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 97.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 30.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,320. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

