OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. 68,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 86,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

