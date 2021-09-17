Ontology Hits Market Cap of $860.30 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002069 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $860.30 million and $132.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00134716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00530147 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040995 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

