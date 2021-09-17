Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119.92 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $886.39 million and $119.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00149702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.67 or 0.00507106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017682 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

