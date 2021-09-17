Open Governance Token Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $92,903.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045018 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

