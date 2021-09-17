Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $40.28

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $39.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,559 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.
The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.
In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
