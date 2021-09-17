Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $40.28

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $39.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,559 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

