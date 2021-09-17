OpenOcean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.26 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and $6.26 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

