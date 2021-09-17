Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.47). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 117,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,803. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $98.47 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

