Opium Price Hits $2.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $111.87 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

