Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

EDIT stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.