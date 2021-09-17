Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 35,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 62,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

