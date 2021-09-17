OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $66.98

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $69.76. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 2,959 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.25 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,108 shares of company stock worth $4,683,360. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

