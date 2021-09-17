OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $34,872.21 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 36,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,474. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

