OptionRoom Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $47,768.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

