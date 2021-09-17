Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 489,833 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Oracle worth $598,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7,570.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. 302,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

