Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORCL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

ORCL opened at $87.25 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.