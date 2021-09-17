Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Down 3.5%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.13. 1,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 724,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORMP. Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $642.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.