OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 4.6% Higher

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 2,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 940,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.87 million, a P/E ratio of 173.29 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

