Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 82.4% in August

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 309,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.8 days.

Shares of MXCHF stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.