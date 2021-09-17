Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $249.36 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $249.36 million and $41.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

