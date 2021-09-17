O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $606.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.09 and its 200-day moving average is $551.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.