Origin Dollar Trading 1% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $205,058.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00172889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.63 or 0.07280514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.69 or 0.99676214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00845910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

