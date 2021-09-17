Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.46. Approximately 24,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 80,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

