Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,873. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

