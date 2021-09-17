Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.40% of Otis Worldwide worth $583,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $85.60. 124,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,255. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

