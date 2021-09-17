Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 111.4% in August

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.85. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4697 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.03%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.