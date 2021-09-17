Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $20.33 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXBDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

