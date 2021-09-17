Oxygen 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $122.64 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,263,134 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

