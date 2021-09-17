Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 5,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

