Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $62,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

