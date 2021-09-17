Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 381620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

