PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $55.72 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

