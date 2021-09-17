Pancake Bunny 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.05 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00134062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00765991 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

