PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $21.24

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $337.34 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $21.24 or 0.00045030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.74 or 0.00751919 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 222,392,142 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.