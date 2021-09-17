Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.82% of Papa John’s International worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -153.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

