Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $265,259.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

