Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $6,419,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

