Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,665,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 83,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,432,300. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

