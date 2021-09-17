Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 277,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

