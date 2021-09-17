Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in August

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

PRMRF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.