PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Up 0.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.99. 54,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 73,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ID. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $4,394,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

