Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Critical Comparison

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53% Holley N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patrick Industries and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Holley has a consensus target price of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Holley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.76 $97.06 million $4.20 19.02 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Holley on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

